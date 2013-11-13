FRANKFURT, Nov 13 The main euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Wednesday as markets were mulling the chance of the European Central Bank taking more easing moves in the coming months. Slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - convinced the ECB that an interest rate cut was necessary last week to support the economy. The ECB decreased the main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent, but kept its deposit rate, which acts as a floor to money market rates, unchanged at zero. On Tuesday, Joerg Asmussen and Ewald Nowotny said the central bank had room to cut rates more, but neither indicated any moves were imminent. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.218 percent. The one-week rate ticked down to 0.097 percent from 0.098 percent and the six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.320 percent from 0.322 percent. The overnight Eonia rate inched down to 0.074 percent from 0.076 percent. Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function, in the euro zone stood at 182 billion euros, still relatively close to a 2-year low. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)