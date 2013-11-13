FRANKFURT, Nov 13 The main euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Wednesday as
markets were mulling the chance of the European Central Bank
taking more easing moves in the coming months.
Slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in October - the
lowest reading since November 2009 - convinced the ECB that an
interest rate cut was necessary last week to support the
economy.
The ECB decreased the main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent,
but kept its deposit rate, which acts as a floor to money market
rates, unchanged at zero.
On Tuesday, Joerg Asmussen and Ewald Nowotny said the
central bank had room to cut rates more, but neither indicated
any moves were imminent.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at
0.218 percent.
The one-week rate ticked down to 0.097 percent
from 0.098 percent and the six-month Euribor rate
fell to 0.320 percent from 0.322 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate inched down to 0.074 percent from 0.076 percent.
Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the
market beyond what the banking system needs to function, in the
euro zone stood at 182 billion euros, still relatively close to
a 2-year low.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once
excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the
range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
