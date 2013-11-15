FRANKFURT, Nov 15 The main euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate inched higher on Friday as the amount
of money in the market beyond what banks need for their
day-to-day operations decreases further.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone fell to 169
billion euros from 182 billion euros the previous day.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess
liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range
of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Early repayments of ECB crisis loans by banks is one of the
main drivers of falling excess liquidity in the system and banks
are expected to return another 4 billion euros next week.
Overall, they took more than 1 trillion euros in late 2011
and early 2012 from the ECB in three-year loans. The rate cut
last week has made the loans cheaper as they are tagged to the
ECB's main refinancing rate, now at 0.25 percent.
On Friday, Eurostat confirmed that inflation fell to 0.7
percent in October, well below the ECB's target of just below 2
percent.
Earlier this week, ECB Board member Peter Praet told the
Wall Street Journal that asset purchases and a negative deposit
rate were among the options the central bank could use to bring
inflation up to its target just below 2 percent, if needed.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.218
percent from 0.217 percent.
The one-week rate ticked up to 0.097 percent
from 0.096 percent while the six-month Euribor rate
inched lower to 0.318 percent from 0.319 percent.
The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.076 percent from
0.070 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
