FRANKFURT, Nov 27 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Wednesday as tightening liquidity conditions offset indications from some European Central Bank policymakers that they are open to fresh policy action. Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations, edged up to 154 billion euros but is on a downward path and close to its lowest level since September 2011. It is also near levels where it puts upward pressure on market rates. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Concerned about below-target inflation in the euro zone, ECB policymakers said last week they were open to taking fresh measures to support the economy, where inflation is running well below target. German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday that the ECB is considering a new long-term liquidity operation available only to banks that agree to use the funding to lend to businesses. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.230 percent. The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.327 percent from 0.330 percent while the one-week rate edged up to 0.137 percent from 0.133 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.131 percent from 0.132 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)