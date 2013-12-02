FRANKFURT, Dec 2 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Monday after banks said they would return more of the long-term loans to the European Central Bank than estimated, which will lead to a reduction in excess liquidity. Chances of additional easing by the ECB already this month have waned, also putting upward pressure on short-term market rates. On Friday, the ECB said banks would return 7.2 billion euros to the central bank, above the 4.5 billion average in a Reuters poll of money-market traders. The money will be paid back on Wednesday. This will reduce excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations, and the lower level of excess liquidity is starting to put upward pressure on market rates. Excess liquidity is currently at 168 billion euros, close to its lowest level since September 2011. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. In the run-up to this week's ECB policy meeting, several senior policymakers have played down the prospect of the bank embarking on fresh policy action to aid recovery in the euro zone economy, where inflation is running well below target. Last week, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the ECB does not need to make large-scale asset purchases like the U.S. Federal Reserve given the euro zone's inflation outlook. Last Wednesday, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said the central bank would only cut its deposit rate into negative territory in an extreme situation, and dampened speculation the ECB was actively preparing to inject more funds into the financial system. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.236 percent from 0.234 percent. The six-month Euribor rate ticked up to 0.331 percent from 0.330 percent while the one-week rate decreased to 0.124 percent from 0.125 percent. On Friday, the overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.277 percent from 0.127 percent as banks prepared for the end of the month. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)