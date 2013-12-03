BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank OGM approves launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Apporves to establish mid-term international bonds programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in us markets
FRANKFURT, Dec 3 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Tuesday, extending gains after the European Central Bank said banks will return more of their crisis loans to the ECB than expected. Prospects have also waned for further policy easing by the ECB at its meeting on Thursday, putting upward pressure on short-term market rates and sending the main euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate higher for the fourth session running. On Friday, the ECB said banks would return 7.2 billion euros ($9.76 billion) this week to the central bank, above the 4.5 billion average in a Reuters poll of money-market traders. The money will be paid back on Wednesday. The early repayment will reduce excess liquidity , the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations. A lower level of excess liquidity, currently at 190 billion euros, is starting to put upward pressure on market rates. Excess liquidity was above 800 billion euros early last year. In the run-up to this week's ECB policy meeting, several senior policymakers have played down the prospect of the bank embarking on fresh policy action to aid recovery in the euro zone economy, where inflation is running well below target. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.239 percent from 0.236 percent. The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.332 percent from 0.331 percent while the one-week rate rose to 0.127 percent from 0.124 percent. On Monday, the overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.112 percent from 0.277 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
BEIJING, April 5 China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp said it has joined hands with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc in acquiring 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit from Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras.