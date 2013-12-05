FRANKFURT, Dec 5 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate inched higher on Thursday ahead of the
European Central Bank's interest rate decision, pushed up by a
drop in excess liquidity.
The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged
when it meets on Thursday after it took markets by surprise last
month by cutting its main rate to a new record low.
Interbank lending rates ticked up nonetheless, pushed higher
by a fall in excess liquidity, the amount of money
in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day
operations. It fell to 156 billion euros from 195 billion.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once
excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the
range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.240 percent from 0.239 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate stayed at 0.334
percent while the one-week rate rose to 0.132
percent from 0.130 percent. On Wednesday, the overnight Eonia
rate rose to 0.126 percent from 0.117 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
