FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rate rose on Monday as there was no indication that the
European Central Bank would launch fresh stimulus measures any
time soon.
The ECB kept interest rates on hold last week and said it
still had a powerful range of options left, including another
long-term refinancing operation and the choice of cutting its
deposit rate below zero, meaning banks would have to pay to park
their money at the ECB overnight.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch discussed some
options, including quantitative easing, in detail in a speech on
Monday, but stressed that none of the tools were about to be
deployed.
Some in the market had expected a signal of easier policy
last week but a rise in short-term money market rates on
Thursday suggested to many such a step was now not seen as
likely.
Excess liquidity is at 154 billion euros, close to levels
where it is starting to put pressure on short-term money market
rates.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls
below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to
200 billion euros.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.255 percent from 0.248 percent, hitting its highest
level in 15 months.
The six-month Euribor rate climbed to 0.353
percent from 0.345 percent while the one-week rate
rose to 0.140 percent from 0.137 percent. On Friday, the
overnight Eonia rate remained unchanged at 0.127
percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
