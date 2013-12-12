FRANKFURT, Dec 12 Euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates hit near 16-month highs on Thursday as hopes of
any near-term ECB move to reverse the recent drop in money
market liquidity continued to recede.
The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.25 percent last
week and although it said it still has a powerful range of
options left to help the euro zone, recent comments for
policymakers have suggested there is little appetite at present
to deploy them.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
jumped to 0.277 from 0.267 percent, hitting its highest level
since the end of August 2012.
The six-month Euribor rate also climbed as it
hit 0.374 percent from 0.366 percent with the shorter-term
one-week rate rising to 0.152 percent from 0.147
percent.
One of the factor driving both money market rates and the
euro higher is that the ECB's balance sheet has shrunk 8 percent
this year as banks have started paying back the 1 trillion euros
($1.38 trillion) they got at the peak of the euro crisis.
The bank has said that if necessary it could do another
long-term refinancing operation and also has the option of
cutting its deposit rate below zero, meaning banks would have to
pay to park their money at the ECB overnight.
But Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday
that inflation prospects are consistent with the ECB's
price-stability objective. "I don't see need to use spectacular
measures," he added, referring to aggressive, Federal
Reserve-style quantitative easing.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond
what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 161
billion euros, putting it well within levels where
it starts to put upward pressure on short-term money market
rates.
Overnight Eonia fixed at 0.144 percent on
Wednesday, up from 0.131 percent and this week, for the first
time since 2008, banks are being charged a premium if they want
to swap dollar rate payments into euros rather than the other
way around.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7251 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John
Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)