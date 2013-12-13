FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates hit 15-month highs on Friday as hopes of any
near-term ECB move to reverse the recent drop in money market
liquidity continued to recede.
The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.25 percent last
week and although it said it still has a powerful range of
options left to help the euro zone, policymakers' recent
comments have suggested there is little appetite at present to
deploy them.
One of the factors driving both money market rates and the
euro higher is that the ECB's balance sheet has shrunk 8 percent
this year as banks have started paying back the 1 trillion euros
they borrowed at the peak of the euro crisis.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond
what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 163
billion euros, putting it within levels where it
starts to put upward pressure on short-term money market rates.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday any new
long-term loans would have to be designed so that the money
flows into the real economy, adding that the ECB would have to
"reflect more deeply to find the right instrument".
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.282 percent from 0.277, hitting its highest level
since the end of August 2012.
The six-month Euribor rate climbed to 0.380
percent from 0.374 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate
rose to 0.157 percent from 0.152 percent.
Overnight Eonia fell to 0.139 percent from 0.144
percent on Thursday.
The ECB has said that if necessary it could do another
long-term refinancing operation and also has the option of
cutting its deposit rate below zero, meaning banks would have to
pay to park their money at the ECB overnight.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)