FRANKFURT, Dec 16 Euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose further on Monday as hopes of any near-term
move by the European Central Bank to reverse the recent drop in
money market liquidity faded.
The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.25 percent in
December and policymakers' comments since have suggested there
is little appetite at present to deploy any of the policy
options the ECB has left to support the euro zone economy.
One of the factors driving money market rates and the euro
higher is that the ECB's balance sheet has shrunk 8 percent this
year as banks have started paying back the 1 trillion euros in
cheap loans given to them at the peak of the euro crisis.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond
what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 159
billion euros, a level where it is seen as putting
upward pressure on short-term money market rates.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.290
percent from 0.282 percent, hitting its highest level since the
end of August 2012.
The six-month Euribor rate climbed to 0.387
percent from 0.380 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate
rose to 0.171 percent from 0.157 percent.
Overnight Eonia rose to 0.150 percent from 0.139
percent on Friday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
