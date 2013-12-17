FRANKFURT, Dec 17 Euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose further on Tuesday after European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi gave little indication that fresh
stimulus measures were imminent.
The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.25 percent in
December and policymakers' comments since have suggested there
is little appetite at present to deploy any of the policy
options the ECB has left to support the euro zone economy.
Draghi said on Monday the central bank would intervene if
inflation remained low for too long, but he declined to discuss
in detail the instruments it could use.
One of the factors driving money market rates and the euro
higher is that the ECB's balance sheet has shrunk 8 percent this
year as banks have started paying back the 1 trillion euros in
cheap loans given to them at the peak of the euro crisis.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond
what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 172
billion euros, a level where it is seen as putting
upward pressure on short-term money market rates.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.298
percent from 0.290 percent, hitting its highest level since the
end of August 2012.
The six-month Euribor rate climbed to 0.393
percent from 0.387 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate
rose to 0.183 percent from 0.171 percent.
Overnight Eonia rose to 0.183 percent from 0.150
percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Alistair Lyon)