FRANKFURT, Dec 18 Recent rise in euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates paused on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision whether or not to slow its policy support. Market participants are keeping an eye on the Fed's December policy meeting for indications whether the central bank may slow its bond purchases. Earlier in the year, similar speculation had pushed up money market rates in Europe. The Fed wraps up its two-day meeting on Wednesday with a highly anticipated policy announcement at 1900 GMT, followed by Ben Bernanke's last news conference as Fed chairman a half hour later. The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.25 percent in December and policymakers' comments since have suggested there is little appetite at present to deploy any of the policy options the ECB has left to support the euro zone economy. Draghi said on Monday the central bank would intervene if inflation remained low for too long, but he declined to discuss in detail the instruments it could use. Another factor driving money market rates and the euro higher is that the ECB's balance sheet has shrunk 8 percent this year as banks have started to pay back the 1 trillion euros in cheap loans given to them at the peak of the euro crisis. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 173 billion euros, a level where it is seen as putting upward pressure on short-term money market rates. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.298 percent, equalling the highest level since the end of August 2012. The six-month Euribor rate stayed at 0.393 percent, while the shorter-term one-week rate rose to 0.190 percent from 0.183 percent. Overnight Eonia rose to 0.206 percent from 0.183 percent on Tuesday. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)