FRANKFURT, Dec 19 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve began to wind down the era of easy money as its economy gains strength. The Fed modestly trimmed the pace of its monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion, and sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised. Investors took the action as a validation that the outlook for the economy was improving. The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent in December and listed a number of policy tools it still has left to deploy if needed, but without singling out a specific measure that it would consider next. Another factor driving money market rates lower is that excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - went up again to 199 billion euros, easing upward pressure. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.293 percent from 0.298 percent. The six-month Euribor rate inched down to 0.387 percent from 0.393 percent, while the shorter-term one-week rate decreased to 0.181 percent from 0.190 percent. Overnight Eonia eased back to 0.176 percent from 0.206 percent on Wednesday. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.