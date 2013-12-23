FRANKFURT, Dec 23 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose slightly on Monday, finding support after an increase in the amount of money in the financial system sent rates lower in the two prior sessions. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - dipped to 206 billion euros ($281.61 billion) after rising to just above that level last week, when it also topped the 200 billion threshold for the first time in almost two months. The European Central Bank managed to offset its government bond purchases only partially last week, which meant that excess liquidity rose even after banks returned almost 23 billion euros of long-term loans to the central bank early. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent in December and listed a number of policy tools it still has left to deploy if needed, but without singling out a specific measure that it would consider next. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.294 percent from 0.292 percent. The six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.392 percent from 0.388 percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate increased to 0.242 percent 0.182 percent. Overnight Eonia rose to 0.161 percent from 0.159 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)