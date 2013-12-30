FRANKFURT, Dec 30 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate eased on Monday following a month-long
pre-Christmas rally driven by concerns about tighter money
market conditions.
Banks took 168.662 billion euros from the European Central
Bank at its extended weekly refinancing operation on Monday,
more than the 140 billion euros money market traders had
forecast in a Reuters poll.
The ECB has made efforts to avoid any liquidity squeeze
towards the end of the year and earlier this month it suspended
repayments of the ultra-cheap loan until Jan. 15.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond
what banks need for their day-to-day operations - has dropped
from over 600 billion euros at the start of this year to 200
billion euros on Monday.
Concerns about the drop have supported Euribor rates since
mid-November, though a spike in excess liquidity to just above
200 billion euros immediately prior to Christmas eased the
upward pressure.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.288 percent from 0.293 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.389
percent from 0.392 percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate
decreased to 0.198 percent from 0.254 percent.
Overnight Eonia rose to 0.192 percent from 0.171
percent on Friday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7296 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)