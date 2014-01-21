FRANKFURT, Jan 21 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Tuesday as banks slowly
reduce their reliance on the European Central Bank for funding
and turn to the market again in a sign of growing confidence.
The ECB is following the latest developments in money
markets closely, having pledged to intervene should the rise in
bank-to-bank lending rates that underpin borrowing costs across
the economy become "unwarranted".
A gradual rise in the rates is seen to reflect banks
beginning to wean off central bank funding and tapping markets
again, a kind of normalisation, but if the increase accelerates
it could threaten the euro zone's recovery.
One of the drivers pushing inter-bank rates higher is
falling excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what they
need for their day-to-day operations.
On Tuesday, excess liquidity stood at 140
billion euros, slightly higher than Monday's 135 billion euros,
which was close to the lowest level since September 2011,
before the ECB launched the long-term refinancing operations
(LTROs) and pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the system to
ease banks' funding strains.
It peaked in mid-2012 at just above 800 billion.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
stayed at 0.302 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.409
percent from 0.408 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate
inched up to 0.222 percent from 0.221 percent.
Overnight Eonia increased to 0.359 percent on
Monday from 0.343 percent the previous session.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Tom Heneghan)