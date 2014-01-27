FRANKFURT, Jan 27 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Monday as excess
liquidity remained high enough to ease upward pressure on market
rates and decreasing expectations that the European Central Bank
may have to intervene in the markets.
Higher demand in the ECB's main refinancing operation and a
partially failed withdrawal of money the ECB spent on its old
bond-purchase programme added close to 50 billion euros of extra
liquidity to the markets last week, sending overnight rates
down.
Overnight Eonia fell last week back below the ECB's
main refinancing rate of 0.25 percent that banks pay when they
borrow at the central bank's still-unrestricted lending
operations.
It stood at 0.191 percent on Friday, down from 0.210 percent
in the previous session, after having fixed above the main
refinancing rate for four sessions, the first time since 2011
that this has happened.
Excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what
they need for their day-to-day operations - stood at 168 billion
euros on Monday, easing upward pressure on market rates.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.300 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.404
percent from 0.401 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate
decreased to 0.210 percent from 0.211 percent.
Excess liquidity has gradually come down from above 800
billion euros reached after the ECB flooded markets with more
than one trillion of long-term loans two years ago.
Recently, short-term rates have started to climb towards the
ECB's refinancing rate after trading close to the deposit rate.
Refi rate is currently 0.25 percent and deposit rate zero.
The short-term rate spikes had put pressure of the ECB to
step in as a rise in short-term rates effectively tightens
monetary conditions and if this happens too quickly, it can
derail the recovery, potentially pushing the euro zone's already
sub-target inflation even lower.
ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot was quoted as saying
that the development did not require policy action yet, adding
that forward rates had remained relatively stable.
The ECB pledged earlier this month to act should the rise in
bank-to-bank lending rates that underpin borrowing costs across
the economy became "unwarranted".
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)