FRANKFURT, Jan 29 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate dipped on Wednesday after a European Central Bank lending operation pumped enough money into markets to hold down rates over the next week. Recent spikes in overnight lending rates had put pressure on the ECB to step in and curb the rise, which if it happens too quickly could even derail the recovery. But the amount of money sloshing around the euro zone's money markets is seen remaining at a high enough level over the next week to keep short-term interest rates at current levels. Euro zone banks took 115.6 billion euros ($157.96 billion) at the ECB's weekly refinancing operation, about 600 million euros less than in the previous week. Banks receive the cash on Wednesday. At the same time, the ECB failed for the second week in a row to offset its earlier government bond purchases, draining 151.2 billion euros from the market instead of the intended 177.5 billion euros, the amount of bonds bought under the Securities Markets Programme it still holds. Put together, the two operations resulted in the ECB's liquidity provisions remaining virtually unchanged. Excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations - ticked up to 174 billion euros on Wednesday. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, duly eased to 0.300 percent on Wednesday from 0.301 percent. The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.402 percent from 0.404 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate fell to 0.207 percent from 0.213 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate fell to 0.179 percent on Tuesday from 0.188 percent. Excess liquidity has gradually come down from above 800 billion euros reached after the ECB flooded markets with more than one trillion of long-term loans two years ago. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)