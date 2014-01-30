FRANKFURT, Jan 30 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate inched down on Thursday as banks kept up the amount of money they hold beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, easing upward pressure short-term market rates. Recent spikes in overnight lending rates had put pressure on the ECB to step in and curb the rise, which if it happens too quickly could even derail the recovery. But the amount of money sloshing around the euro zone's money markets is expected to remain at a high enough level over the next week to keep short-term interest rates at current levels. On Wednesday, banks took 3 billion euros more from the ECB in 3-month loans than what matured, which will increase excess liquidity further. Banks' demand at the European Central Bank's weekly refinancing stayed roughly unchanged, but they held back at the central bank's weekly withdrawal of funds it spent on its first government bond purchase programme. The result was that the ECB's liquidity provisions remains broadly unchanged, with excess liquidity at 165 billion euros on Thursday. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.298 percent from 0.300 percent. The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.399 percent from 0.402 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate fell to 0.191 percent from 0.207 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate fell further to 0.157 percent from 0.179 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)