FRANKFURT, Feb 7 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Friday after the European Central Bank held off an interest rate cut a day earlier, opting to gather more data before deciding whether to act. ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank's Thursday meeting more information was needed to determine the future paths of inflation, growth, market and exchange rates before deciding if and what kind of intervention would be required. Draghi also pointed out that recent volatility in short-term interbank lending rates had not filtered through to longer term rates. Last month, a sharp drop in excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, pushed overnight lending rates above the ECB's main refinancing rate several times. After a temporary increase, excess liquidity is now back a similar levels, standing at 144 billion euros. In January, Draghi said an unwarranted increase in short-term money market rates and a worsening of the medium-term outlook for inflation could trigger more policy action. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.291 percent from 0.286 percent, snapping a seven-session run of falls. The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.391 percent from 0.385 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate rose to 0.190 percent from 0.186 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate eased to 0.132 percent on Thursday from 0.145 percent in the previous session. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>