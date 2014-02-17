FRANKFURT, Feb 17 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Monday after economic data showed slightly stronger-than-expected growth in Germany and France pushed the euro zone's recovery up a gear in the fourth quarter. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi earlier this month cited data on economic growth as one piece of information the ECB would look at before deciding whether to take fresh policy action at its March meeting. The release of the euro zone data on Friday countered downward pressure on rates that came after a top ECB policymaker said last week the bank was "considering very seriously" the idea of cutting its deposit rate below zero. Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told Reuters the idea of cutting into negative territory the rate the ECB pays banks to hold their deposits overnight was "a very possible option" to help money flow more evenly across the euro area. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.287 percent on Monday. The six-month Euribor rate was also unchanged, at 0.386 percent, while the shorter-term one-week rate dipped to 0.188 percent from 0.190 percent. Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, edged up to 151 billion euros. The EONIA overnight lending rate fell to 0.144 percent on Friday from 0.159 percent in the previous session. In January, ECB President Mario Draghi said an unwarranted increase in short-term money market rates and a worsening of the medium-term outlook for inflation could trigger more policy action. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)