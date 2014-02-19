FRANKFURT, Feb 19 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate edged down on Wednesday after a European Central Bank policymaker said the central bank would maintain accommodative monetary policy for as long as needed. Executive Board member Peter Praet confirmed on Tuesday the ECB had no plans to tighten policy in the near future, saying they "really mean it". Another policymaker, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny, told Reuters that the improving economy and higher German wage deals could start to "self-correct" inflation rates, which have lately been well below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent. Nowotny also said that a negative deposit rate may fail to stimulate more lending and could have an adverse psychological effect. Some policymakers have expressed scepticism about cutting below zero the deposit rate the ECB pays banks for holding their money overnight - one of the options the ECB has discussed to help money flow more evenly across the euro zone. The three-month Euribor rate, considered the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked down to 0.287 percent from 0.288 percent. The six-month Euribor rate was unchanged at 0.386 percent. The shorter-term one-week rate rose to 0.191 percent from 0.190 percent. Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, eased to 143 billion euros. The EONIA overnight lending rate rose to 0.153 percent on Tuesday from 0.150 percent in the previous session. In January, ECB President Mario Draghi said an unwarranted increase in short-term-money market rates and a worsening of the medium-term outlook for inflation could trigger more policy action. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Larry King)