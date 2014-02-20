FRANKFURT, Feb 20 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate eased on Thursday as surveys showed an expected acceleration in euro zone business activity failed to materialise this month and firms cut prices again to drum up trade. The Markit Composite Purchasing Managers' survey suggested the euro zone inflation rate was not going up anytime soon - a development that may further stoke fears of deflation in the currency bloc. Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight, expected that a combination of low euro zone inflation, weak growth, and tight credit conditions would ultimately prompt the European Central Bank to take fresh policy action. "Our current view is that the ECB will most likely take measures aimed at adding liquidity," Archer said, adding that this could involve the ECB suspending operations to soak up money it spent buying bonds during the euro zone's debt crisis under its now-terminated Securities Markets Programme. "It is also possible that the ECB could trim its refinancing rate to 0.15 percent or even 0.10 percent, although this is not our central forecast," he said in a research note. ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday the central bank would maintain accommodative monetary policy for as long as needed, stressing "we really mean it". The three-month Euribor rate, considered the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.286 percent on Thursday from 0.287 percent. The six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.384 percent from 0.386 percent. The shorter-term one-week rate edged up to to 0.192 percent from 0.191 percent. Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, fell to 130 billion euros. The EONIA overnight lending rate rose to 0.164 percent on Wednesday from 0.153 percent in the previous session. In January, ECB President Mario Draghi said an unwarranted increase in short-term-money market rates and a worsening of the medium-term outlook for inflation could trigger more policy action. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)