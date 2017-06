LONDON Jan 6 German bank WestLB will no longer contribute to the fixing of key euro zone interbank rates following a decision from the European Banking Federation's steering committee, the EBF website said on Friday.

"WestLB, following a Euribor-EBF Steering Committee decision, is no longer contributing to the Euribor and Eonia fixings," read a statement on the EBF website.

Eonia and Euribor are key rates for money markets, indicating the cost of borrowing between banks. (Reporting by William James)