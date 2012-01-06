(Adds details)

LONDON Jan 6 Recently broken-up German bank WestLB will no longer contribute to the fixing of key euro zone interbank rates, the European Banking Federation which collates the rates said on Friday.

WestLB, once Germany's third-largest landesbank, owned by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and local savings banks, is in the process of being split, with half of it being turned into a bad bank and much of the rest being sold to Frankfurt-based landesbank, Helaba (for story click )

"WestLB, following a Euribor-EBF Steering Committee decision, is no longer contributing to the Euribor and Eonia fixings," EBF said in a statement posted on its Web site.

Eonia and Euribor are key rates for money markets, indicating the cost of borrowing between banks. Around 40 banks contribute rates which are averaged to provide the daily data. (Reporting by William James and Marc Jones)