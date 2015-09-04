LONDON, Sept 4 European shares fell and German
Bund prices rose in yo-yo trade on Friday after U.S. jobs data
showed the world's biggest economy created fewer than forecast
jobs in August but figures for the prior two months were revised
higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
initially cut losses just after U.S. jobs data but then fell
back further. It was down 2.6 percent at 1,390 points by 1253
GMT.
German Bund futures dipped 13 ticks before quickly
resuming their climb, and last traded 65 ticks higher on the day
at 154.51.
British government bond futures briefly touched a
10-day high before retreating. They were last up 70 ticks on the
day at 118.27, little changed from their level before the U.S.
employment figures.
Sterling rose immediately against the dollar after the data,
but quickly gave up those gains to hit a three-month low of
$1.5206, down 0.3 percent on the day.
(Reporting by London markets team; Editing by Jamie McGeever)