LONDON, Sept 18 The euro rose briefly against
the dollar, while German Bund futures dipped temporarily on
Thursday after the European Central Bank handed out a
below-forecast 82.6 billion euros in its first offering of
four-year loans to banks.
The take-up was lower than the 133 billion euros forecast in
a Reuters poll, but traders said this was offset by expectations
that a small figure might prompt the ECB to take more monetary
stimulus measures, such as buying assets to print money - a tool
known as quantitative easing (QE).
"Logic should say (the result) should be slightly bearish on
the periphery, especially the front end of the market, but the
reaction seems to be very muted," a trader said.
"The weaker it is the more chance you get of substantial QE
down the line so I think the market is weighing up the short-
term against the long-term (view) at the moment."
The euro initially rose to $1.29 after the results were
announced, from around $1.2890 beforehand. It subsequently pared
those gains to trade at $1.2877.
German Bund futures dipped as low as 148.05 before
recovering to 148.45, up five ticks on the day.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index briefly
trimmed gains and was 0.8 percent higher at 1,395.95 points.
(Reporting by London markets team; Writing by Marius Zaharia,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)