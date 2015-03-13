(Adds details, quote, context)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, March 13 U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs slashed its forecasts for the euro on Friday, predicting
that it will fall through parity with the dollar within a year
and plunge to a new record low of $0.80 by the end of 2017.
Goldman's outlook for the euro is now the gloomiest of all
major financial institutions, and comes at the end of a week
that saw the European Central Bank launch its "quantitative
easing" bond-buying stimulus programme and several banks slash
their forecasts for the single currency.
Goldman now sees the euro at $0.95 within 12 months,
compared with $1.08 at the time of its last published forecasts
in late January, $0.85 by the end of next year compared with
$1.00, and $0.80 by the end of 2017 compared with $0.90.
The euro's current all-time low is $0.8225, hit in October
2000.
Goldman cited mounting portfolio outflows from the euro zone
and the "normalization" of U.S. monetary policy as the main
reasons behind the anticipated fall.
"We continue to believe that euro/dollar will significantly
undershoot ... reflecting diverging growth and monetary policy
outlooks," Goldman's currency strategists said in a note on
Friday.
The euro fell to a 12-year low on Thursday of $1.0494
after the ECB began its QE bond-buying on Monday. It has slumped
12.5 percent so far this year, well on track for the biggest
quarterly loss since its launch in 1999.
Several major banks cut their euro forecasts this week,
including Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche, Germany's biggest lender and the world's second
largest FX trader, had led the way in forecasting a devaluation
of the euro, predicting a fall to $0.85 thanks to a huge outflow
of investment from Europe in the next two years.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever
Toby Chopra)