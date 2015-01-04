Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
SYDNEY Jan 5 The euro fell sharply in Asia on Monday after a wave of stop-loss sell orders were tripped on the break of major chart levels, seeing the single currency quoted at lows last seen in early 2006.
The euro was quoted as low as $1.18605 on trading platform EBS and at $1.1883 on Reuters. A thin market greatly exaggerated the move, said dealers.
The euro was last quoted around $1.1927, compared to a trough of $1.2002 on Friday. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.