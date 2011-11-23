LONDON Nov 23 The euro has been surprisingly resilient as the euro zone debt crisis has deepened, avoiding a full-scale sell-off mainly because Germany continues to provide a safe-haven within the currency bloc.

Many would consider the combination of a sovereign debt crisis and a sluggish economy as disastrous for a currency. But while the single currency plumbed a near seven-week low of $1.3325 on Wednesday, it is trading at roughly the same level it did a year ago, and more than 60 percent stronger than its lifetime low.

One explanation may be that even as investors have been dumping government bonds and other assets from countries in the currency bloc which they believe may ultimately default on their debts, they are keeping their investments within the euro zone.

The euro would weaken if investors were dumping assets from Greece and Italy in favour of those from the United States or the UK or Japan, for example, given that such shifts would require a transaction from one currency to another.

But much of the proceeds from these sales have been going into Bunds, bonds issued by Germany. That is by far the strongest country in the euro zone and therefore still considered a safe investment destination, despite a poor German bond sale on Wednesday, which put downward pressure on the euro.

As these flows are occurring between euro zone countries, they do not require a currency transaction.

Anecdotal evidence suggests investors who are able to park their money outside the euro zone are doing so to shield them from a direct impact from the debt crisis, but some struggling European financial institutions have been bringing their overseas assets back home to bolster their balance sheets.

This involves selling investments from overseas and switching the proceeds back to their home currency, which is positive for the euro.

CRUNCH TIME

Increasing uncertainty about the fate of the euro zone has prompted speculators to bet on more euro weakness. This has been a factor in the nearly 10 cent fall in the euro in the past month, and anticipation that it will suffer more has left the market heavily tilted in favour of bets to sell the currency.

When everyone is betting in the same direction, it becomes less risky -- and less profitable -- to follow the herd, which is one reason why selling in the euro has not been more aggressive.

"Because the market is so short, it's hard to sell further unless you get really, really bad news," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

But analysts believe crunch time for the euro would come if investors pulled out of German debt, which would be a sign of a real possibility of the euro zone breaking up or of a separation between the bloc's stronger and weaker countries.

This would result in a massive euro sell-off as investors fled the safest euro zone assets for the alternative liquidity of U.S. Treasuries and gold.

"There's a growing feeling that having your money in Germany is not a guaranteed safety," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

Germany's disappointing bond auction on Wednesday might be a sign of that, although the head of the German debt agency said it reflected market nervousness rather than falling demand for German debt.

Myers said that he expected investors to shift from Bunds into U.S. government bonds if European officials continue to drag their feet on solving the debt crisis, and that this could knock the euro below $1.30 before the end of March.

(For a factbox on the euro zone's resilience, click on )