By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Now that Europe appears to have
dodged a blow by keeping Greece in the euro zone, the darkest
cloud hanging over the single currency project and its economic
recovery may be the threat of a stronger euro.
It has been an unthinkable scenario for most of the past
year, when the crushing positive consensus around the dollar
sent it more than 25 percent higher against the euro and most
other major currencies.
But a number of major banks have called time on that rally,
and Reuters polls on currency rates this month showed 20
analysts out of 66 predicting the shared currency would be
stronger than it is today in 12 months, more than believe it
will fall to parity with the dollar.
It all stems from a number of long-term truths: that the
dollar remains the main "funding" currency the world borrows in
to invest in others, that Germany runs a multi-billion dollar
trade surplus every month, and that the euro's
long-term "fair" value hasn't fallen below $1.15 in a decade.
"The idea behind this is the recovery that we will see in
the euro zone economy over the next few months," said Rui
Constantino, an economist with Spain's Banco Santander, who
projects the euro will hit $1.20 next year, from $1.08 today.
"What we are expecting is that the trend would be gradual
and a euro at around 1.20 is not something that could be a
concern for the core European countries like Germany."
Others, however, say a substantial rise in the euro's value
could be the vehicle for the opening of bigger cracks in the
single currency club than Greece.
A gain of 10-15 percent, they say, would be enough at least
to provide an acid test of how competitive Spanish, Italian and
Portuguese companies have really become after several years of
fiscal retrenchment and labour market liberalisation.
"Supply side reforms in Italy and Spain have taken place
under the umbrella of a structurally weak euro," said Tobias
Davis, who advises companies on hedging and currency trade for
money transfer company Western Union in London.
"It has yielded results. But if a euro zone recovery does
take place and the currency reflects this, it could impede that
progress."
PROTECT THE BLOC
The underlying problem is the competitive tension within the
euro to which critics have pointed from the start.
German exporters have benefited massively from the single
currency, but it was not without reason that some economists
wondered in 2011 if it would be Germany and not Greece which
would be first to leave the euro.
Without the Germans, the euro would be far weaker, which
would suit the remaining states. Without Spain and Italy, the
logic for Berlin of being in a currency hurt by several large
but far poorer economies would disappear.
"The Greek issue has shown that the project may still be no
more than a collection of currency pegs. So it may be the case
that eventually some countries realise that currency pegs are
not helpful," says Alex McDonald, who sits on a number of
central bank and regulatory committees as head of London's
Wholesale Market Brokers Association.
"From here we may see some currencies pressuring out of the
top or falling out of the bottom."
There were signs last month - in rare comments on the euro
by a German leader - that Angela Merkel is aware of the risks.
She told a conference in Berlin it was important to remember
how important a weaker currency had been in supporting reforms
in the euro's southern half. The euro fell in response.
Merkel's point, broadly, was to defend the need for
ultra-easy monetary policy from the European Central Bank which
may suit Germany's economy less as time wears on and about which
many there are already nervous.
By contrast, recent work by French bank BNP Paribas pointed
to risks that Spain's much-praised return to growth is proving
too slow to head off demands for a radical political change to
reduce 24 percent unemployment.
The general election there in November therefore holds risks
for Europe while economists say the lack of such aggressive
policymaking in Italy makes the basis for longer-term growth
there shakier.
All that will keep pressure on the ECB to keep the euro
lower. Its chief, Mario Draghi, said on Thursday he was
unworried for now by a rise in euro zone bond yields. But if
such rises in turn push the euro higher, analysts say that may
change.
"If the euro did appreciate it would certainly keep pressure
on the ECB to keep monetary policy extremely accommodative,"
said Howard Archer, Chief UK & European Economist at IHS Global
Insight in London.
"They certainly would not like it to go back up to $1.30 any
time soon."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)