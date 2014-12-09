LONDON Dec 9 When even hedge funds are
overwhelmingly on the same side of an investment as the broader
market, you know it's a crowded trade.
This is where the euro finds itself going into 2015.
Traders, investment banks, asset managers and the so-called
"smart money" of hedge funds are all betting on a weaker euro,
leaving the only point of disagreement being by how much.
The rationale behind it is simple: the European Central Bank
will aggressively ease monetary policy by undertaking a
large-scale government bond buying programme to prevent low
growth and inflation from strangling the region's economy.
The contrast between monetary easing and weak economic
growth in the euro zone with likely monetary tightening and
stronger growth in the United States should push the euro lower.
ECB president Mario Draghi has indicated that the central
bank is poised to expand its balance sheet by around 1 trillion
euros of asset purchases, including politically sensitive
purchases of government debt.
It is a policy that has already been adopted by the U.S., UK
and Japanese central banks since the 2007-08 financial crisis,
with varying degrees of success.
But the only problem with the expectation of a lower euro
next year is that everybody shares it.
"I've never seen such a big consensus in my 20 years of
investment life," said Yves Kuhn, chief investment officer at
Banque Internationale à Luxembourg.
"I just don't like a consensus like that."
There's good reason to be wary of overwhelming consensus
after the events of the past year. The vast majority of the
financial community bet on rising U.S. Treasury yields through
2014 only to see 10-year benchmarks slip steadily all year to
the point of virtual collapse on Oct 15.
The 2015 consensus view on the euro from 54 strategists
polled by Reuters is for a decline to $1.18 in 12 months' time,
implying a decline of around 4 percent to come on top of the 10
percent it has already lost against the dollar this year.
Only nine of the 54 forecasters expected the euro to rise
over the next twelve months, and some investment banks'
longer-term views are even more bearish: Deutsche Bank predicts
the euro will fall below parity against the dollar in 2017.
Going against the tide is high risk, but it is what makes
the successful bets all the more lucrative. Hedge funds sell
themselves to wealthy and sophisticated investors on their
ability to "beat the Street", and charge them accordingly.
But they've had a tough time of it lately. Hedge funds are
up only 3.45 percent year-to-date, the latest data from industry
tracker Eurekahedge show. Roughly 18 percent of funds boast
double digit returns for the year, half the number for the same
period last year.
That's a paltry return compared to the 13 percent gain
year-to-date on the benchmark S&P 500 or 11 percent on
the dollar index, and total returns of almost 10 percent
on both U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
The euro is proving to be the exception to the usual hedge
fund rule, in that the "smart money" has the same bet on as the
herd. The latest positioning data from the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange show speculators' bets against the euro are close to
record levels.
"It does not pay to be contrarian," said Chris
Morrison, strategist for the Omni Macro Fund.
There are potential obstacles to a weaker euro next year.
One would be if the Federal Reserve doesn't raise U.S. interest
rates as quickly or as much as the market expects, reducing the
relative attractiveness of the dollar against the euro.
Similarly, unexpectedly strong euro zone growth could push
market-based euro rates and yields up, improving the single
currency's relative returns.
U.S. authorities may raise objections to the dollar's rise,
which they might argue could lead to increased financial
instability. Only this week, the Bank for International
Settlements expressed similar concerns.
From the euro side, the euro zone runs the largest current
account surplus in the world. This means there's a natural trade
and investment inflow of hundreds of billions of dollars into
the currency every year. If the euro is to weaken, the outflows
will need to be considerable,
In the meantime, however, few are willing to take the
contrarian side of the bet.
"It's very straightforward - you get paid to short the euro.
This is as clear as it gets. It couldn't be clearer," said one
hedge fund manager in London.
