* Doubts grow over case for dollar's year-long surge

* Much of rate divergence now priced in

* Almost a quarter of banks see stronger euro in 12 months

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, July 2 In all the huff and puff over Greece in the past month, a number of major banks and investors have decided the main driving force behind the dollar's 18-month surge against the euro is evaporating.

Between last May and this March, the dollar surged 25 percent, or 35 cents, in value against the euro and 27 percent against a basket of currencies.

That rarest of things in currency markets, a consensus trade almost all major banks and asset managers bought into, was based on the assumption that U.S. rates would rise this year and next while Europe's stayed flat.

But with some money market interest rates implying a full percentage point increase in official U.S. rates by the start of 2017 and the European Central Bank four months into a programme of quantitative easing, the question is how much of that has been priced in.

John Normand, head of FX, commodities and international rates strategy at U.S. bank JPMorgan, said this week the euro exchange rate provides for 2 full points in U.S. rate rises over the next two years and may have gone too far.

"There is a lot of evidence that the currency market has front-loaded a lot on the Fed," he told a half-year briefing with journalists this week.

"We are still in a fragile world outside the U.S. and that suggests a bullish dollar bias. But if the Fed does raise by 25 basis points a quarter over the next year, that gives you pretty high odds that the dollar peaks early next year."

Normand has the euro bottoming out at $1.03 next year before recovering to $1.06 in 2017.

HOW MANY REASONS?

U.S. jobs numbers came in below expectations on Thursday, another blow to those, like Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, who have predicted the euro will sink past parity with the dollar by 2017. They and other dollar bulls have spent the past three months providing various explanations for a halt in progress.

First, it was a temporary slowdown in first quarter U.S. data, maybe due to the weather; then a technically driven surge in extraordinarily low German Bund yields; then a shift in currency hedges prompted by sales of European stocks in the face of the Greek crisis.

None of that has been entirely convincing. A Reuters poll on Thursday showed the number who believe the euro will be stronger in a year's time was growing, at 11 out of 46 analysts.

"As a central case as it stands at the moment, most of the damage to the euro has been done," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy with RBC in London, another who has the euro gaining, to $1.16, by year's end.

Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investments at currency manager Millennium Global, speaking before the jobs numbers, said a shift in money markets provoked by Greece this week means markets will still be shocked if the Fed does deliver this year.

"100 basis points by the end of next year is reasonable, but no way are 2-year cash Treasuries priced for that and no way are we priced for a first hike in September or December," he said.

Alvin Tan, a strategist at another major European bank, Societe Generale, like many of the currency market's top dozen or so players, says the dollar's peak of $1.0450 earlier this year is a good target but is reluctant to go much further.

"I can agree that scepticism on the scale of Fed tightening is warranted," he says. "They will go very gradually. We see the dollar reaching parity with the euro next year, but we are doubtful it will move much past that." (Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Larry King)