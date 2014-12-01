LONDON Dec 1 A key measure of market expectations of euro zone inflation in one year's time turned negative on Monday, as investors bet that a slump in oil prices could lead to a fall in consumer prices.

The one-year inflation swap rate was bid at -0.0175 percent , as quoted by brokerage firm BGC Partners.

Oil prices earlier hit five-year lows, driven down by abundant supply. (Reporting by John Geddie. Editing by Marius Zaharia)