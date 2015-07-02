LONDON, July 2 A key indicator of euro zone
market inflation expectations rose to its highest in almost
eight months on Thursday in a further sign the European Central
Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying programme may be working.
The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate
, which shows where investors expect 2025 price
growth forecasts to be in 2020, rose to 1.8724 percent, its
highest since early November, 2014.
Earlier, another indicator showed inflationary pressures in
the currency bloc at a four-year high. The Eurozone Future
Inflation Gauge (EZFIG), a measure of the outlook for inflation
published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, rose to
100.4 in May from April's 100.2.
Inflation softened in the euro zone during June to 0.2
percent year-on-year, moving away from the European Central
Bank's target of close to 2 percent, official data showed on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Nigel
Stephenson)