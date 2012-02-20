* Second injection could see brief gains but weakness ahead
* Risk banks, bonds markets become reliant on ECB liquidity
* Euro may test multi-year lows by year end - analysts
* Carry trade in euro vs commodity currencies to go further
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 20 A second injection of cheap
funds from the European Central Bank may give the euro a
temporary boost but is likely to trigger a longer-term decline
in the common currency.
The ECB's first long-term refinancing operation in December
helped stave off a credit crunch, cut borrowing costs for
lower-rated euro zone countries and restore relative calm to
financial markets as Greece wrangled over terms of its latest
rescue deal.
It also sparked gains this year in the euro gain against the
dollar and the yen.
But with nearly half trillion euros expected to be
pumped into the system on Feb. 29, some analysts said these
measures to stabilise the euro zone could come at the expense of
the euro itself, though that may ultimately be no bad thing.
"This is quantitative easing by the back door," said Maurice
Pomery, managing director at consultancy Strategic Alpha.
"In the short term it's fairly bullish for the euro as banks
have an opportunity to get hold of two or three years of funding
requirements and rebalance their balance sheets. In the
longer-term...this money is going to get itself into the
system."
The risk is that banks become reliant on ECB cash as other
sources of funding are prohibitively expensive, forcing the
central bank to keep offering low-rate funds or outright
quantitative easing.
QE is often considered negative for a currency as the
central bank expands its balance sheets and floods the market
with new money to stimulate growth. In the case of the euro,
this would lead to even greater weakness than was seen in the
dollar and sterling following QE in the United States and UK.
"The Fed and BoE can stop monetary easing whenever they want
but the ECB has to continue because banks in the periphery are
effectively cut off from the European interbank market," said
Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency research at Commerzbank, who
warned of longer-term inflation risks as a result.
"The ECB can only stabilise many of these banks and their
economies by increasing money supply."
Commerzbank expects the euro to fall to $1.20 by the end of
this year, a level last seen in mid-2010. U.S. investment bank
Morgan Stanley is even more bearish - their strategists see the
euro hitting a 7-1/2 year trough of $1.15 by end-2012.
SHORT-TERM GAIN?
Ultra-low interest rates in the United States and signs the
Federal Reserve is ready to pump more money into the economy
mean the euro's decline against the dollar is likely to be
gradual.
Strategic Alpha's Pomery said the euro could rally after the
next LTRO, testing $1.35, on optimism better-capitalised banks
will be able to survive any fallout from Greece.
Market positioning data showed currency speculators had
trimmed recent record bearish bets against the euro but were
still hesitant to turn bullish.
Much depends on whether banks use the funds to buy euro zone
assets, or assets outside the currency bloc. UBS, for example,
saw a take-up of around 500 billion euros at the second tender
and said anything more meant banks would be using the extra cash
to fund carry trades, where investors use the euro to buy
higher-yielding currencies.
Both the high-yielding Australian and New Zealand
dollars hit record highs against the euro in
February, gaining 3.6 and 6 percent respectively this year. Many
market players expected them to push even further.
Hans Redeker, head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley, said a
new trend could develop where commodity currencies rally while
the euro weakens as a result of excess liquidity.
LONG-TERM PAIN
The longer-term outlook for the single currency is bearish.
Risk reversals, a measure of relative demand for options on a
currency rising or falling, show a bias for a weaker euro.
.
Recent euro zone GDP data showed output contracted
in the last quarter of 2011, fuelling speculation of a
recession.
"If countries are mired in recession there is no way out of
debt troubles without monetary easing. Our view is there will be
explicit QE," said Patrick Armstrong, manager of Armstrong
Investment Management, who is adding long Mexican peso and
Singapore dollar positions against the euro.
In fact, a weaker euro could help peripheral euro zone
countries regain export competitiveness and start to rein in
budget deficits.
"Where does the euro need to decline to to keep the euro
zone afloat? We say $1.20 or below. Pushing additional liquidity
into the system with this long-term tender is a monetary policy
instrument. By this the ECB creates conditions under which the
euro zone can survive," Redeker said.