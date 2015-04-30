By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, April 30
LONDON, April 30 A dramatic surge in the euro
and German government bond yields this week may have shaken
financial markets, but not the convictions of those analysts
making the boldest predictions that both will sink to historic
lows.
Not yet, at least.
The European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro quantitative
easing bond-buying spree, the U.S. economy's outperformance and
likely interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve before the
end of the year should anchor the euro and yields, they say.
The euro's jump above $1.12 on Thursday took its gains
against the dollar to a hefty 8 percent in just six weeks, while
the 10-year German Bund yield soared to just under 0.38 percent
on Thursday, more than twice where it was only a day before.
This lifted the euro to a two-month peak and the Bund yield
to a seven-week high. It also called into question a growing
assumption that the euro was on an irreversible slide to below
parity with the dollar and the Bund yield into uncharted
negative territory.
The most bearish banks on the euro are Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank, with longer-term forecasts of $0.80 and $0.85
respectively. Both stuck by their calls on Thursday.
Robin Brooks, chief currency strategist at Goldman in New
York, attributed much of the euro's rally to Wednesday's data
that showed the U.S. economy virtually ground to a standstill in
the first quarter.
"But under the hood, the GDP print was much firmer than the
headline suggests. I think our story remains intact, even if
price action at the moment is going the other way," he said.
Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at Deutsche, said
only a failure by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
this year or the federal funds rate failing to reach at least 2
percent in the tightening cycle would prompt a rethink.
The euro fell to a 12-year low of $1.0450 in March. Its
all-time low remains $0.8225 from October 2000.
On bonds, Royal Bank of Scotland's strategy team have the
most aggressive forecast for the Bund yield, predicting a fall
deep into negative territory of -0.13 percent.
The yield hit a record low of 0.05 percent earlier this
month and all German yields with a maturity out to nine years
were negative. But the benchmark 10-year yield snapped back this
week, hitting 0.37 percent on Thursday.
"We are both licking our wounds and looking for answers,"
RBS said in a note to clients on Thursday. "We have been badly
bruised. But we are still bullish."
Alessandro Tentori, head of rates strategy at Citi, also
maintained his bullish view on Bunds.
"There is no change to our view," Tentori said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Andrew Roche)