LONDON, April 30 A dramatic surge in the euro and German government bond yields this week may have shaken financial markets, but not the convictions of those analysts making the boldest predictions that both will sink to historic lows.

Not yet, at least.

The European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro quantitative easing bond-buying spree, the U.S. economy's outperformance and likely interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve before the end of the year should anchor the euro and yields, they say.

The euro's jump above $1.12 on Thursday took its gains against the dollar to a hefty 8 percent in just six weeks, while the 10-year German Bund yield soared to just under 0.38 percent on Thursday, more than twice where it was only a day before.

This lifted the euro to a two-month peak and the Bund yield to a seven-week high. It also called into question a growing assumption that the euro was on an irreversible slide to below parity with the dollar and the Bund yield into uncharted negative territory.

The most bearish banks on the euro are Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, with longer-term forecasts of $0.80 and $0.85 respectively. Both stuck by their calls on Thursday.

Robin Brooks, chief currency strategist at Goldman in New York, attributed much of the euro's rally to Wednesday's data that showed the U.S. economy virtually ground to a standstill in the first quarter.

"But under the hood, the GDP print was much firmer than the headline suggests. I think our story remains intact, even if price action at the moment is going the other way," he said.

Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at Deutsche, said only a failure by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year or the federal funds rate failing to reach at least 2 percent in the tightening cycle would prompt a rethink.

The euro fell to a 12-year low of $1.0450 in March. Its all-time low remains $0.8225 from October 2000.

On bonds, Royal Bank of Scotland's strategy team have the most aggressive forecast for the Bund yield, predicting a fall deep into negative territory of -0.13 percent.

The yield hit a record low of 0.05 percent earlier this month and all German yields with a maturity out to nine years were negative. But the benchmark 10-year yield snapped back this week, hitting 0.37 percent on Thursday.

"We are both licking our wounds and looking for answers," RBS said in a note to clients on Thursday. "We have been badly bruised. But we are still bullish."

Alessandro Tentori, head of rates strategy at Citi, also maintained his bullish view on Bunds.

"There is no change to our view," Tentori said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Andrew Roche)