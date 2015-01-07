(Adds dropped word to headline)
LONDON Jan 7 The euro inched up against the
dollar on Wednesday along with German government bond yields
after euro zone data showed core inflation was stable in
December, providing some relief to the battered single currency.
The euro pared losses to trade at $1.1873, still down
0.1 percent on the day, but up from $1.1853 before the inflation
data was released.
Eurostat said inflation in the 18 countries using the euro
in December was -0.2 percent year-on-year, down from 0.3 percent
year-on-year in November. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a -0.1 percent year-on-year fall in prices.
But core inflation, which excludes the volatile energy and
unprocessed food prices, was stable at 0.7 percent year-on-year
in December - the same level as in November and October.
"The weaker headline number was perhaps expected given what
we've seen from the German numbers, but the core rate was
higher... I think that explains the reaction," said Ian Gunner,
portfolio manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund.
European equities slightly extended their gains after the
inflation data, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rising to a 0.4 percent gain at 1,328.81 points. Most
investors still expect the European Central Bank to ease policy
in the near term.
German 10-year bund yields edged up by 1-2
basis points to 0.45 percent after the inflation data.
