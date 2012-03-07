NEW YORK, March 7 The euro rebounded
against the dollar on Wednesday after failing to hold beneath a
three-week low, though traders said the upside remained limited
by uncertainty over a Greece debt swap deal.
Earlier, the currency fell below $1.31 for the first time
since mid-February but its failure to hold there prompted
traders to unwind short positions as London trade wound down.
That pushed the euro to $1.3155, just shy of its
$1.3164 global session peak.
"We were probing the downside all morning and this looks
like a short squeeze," said Steven Butler, head of FX trading at
Scotia Capital in Toronto.
But with markets facing a "ton of risk" related to whether
Greek creditors agree to a debt swap by Thursday's deadline,
Butler said any further euro gains would stall around $1.3180.