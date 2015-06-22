By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 As the big global banks and
investment houses see it, almost every outcome of Greece's
stand-off with its creditors leads to a weaker euro. So why
isn't the single currency falling?
The simple answer until two weeks ago was that the German
10-year government bond yield had risen in two months from
almost nothing to 1 percent and was more correlated with the
currency than at any time in the past two years.
That move seems to be largely over, however, and many
players are gradually coming to the conclusion that the lack of
impact by what seems like an existential threat to the euro zone
raises more doubts about the dollar's longer-term rally.
"The number of people who believe any resolution on Greece
will be positive for the euro is beginning to eclipse those that
view Greece as an ongoing threat," said Todd Elmer, Head of G10
Strategy with the currency world's biggest banking player, Citi,
in Singapore.
"The perception among many is that the euro could gain after
a knee-jerk dip on a default."
Economists in a Reuters poll taken earlier in June had
called for the currency to fall to $1.05 by the end of the year
-- some 7 percent below current levels -- and weaken further in
2016.
However, prediction market Hypermind, which has outperformed
opinion polls on several big political questions this year, now
puts just a 27 percent probability on the dollar reaching parity
with the euro in 2015, down from even money a month ago.
A handful of the bigger banks that called for a run to
parity with the dollar earlier this year have also pushed out or
trimmed such forecasts.
That does not mean the dollar will not strengthen again in
the second half of 2015 if the Federal Reserve raises -- or
moves closer to raising -- interest rates. But it is making all
those who backed it to reach parity feel rather nervous.
"There is at least the possibility that we could find out
Greece is leaving the euro (this week)," said Simon Derrick,
head of global market research at Bank of New York Mellon in
London.
"We all recognise that there will be days of volatility in
the market aftermath of that. Yet it does seem, perversely, as
if we may need to get the Greek crisis out of the way before the
euro can weaken again."
ALL WAYS DOWN
A study by French bank Credit Agricole earlier this month
laid out five different resolutions to the Greek crisis.
It said all but one of them -- euro zone leaders
drip-feeding Athens enough cash to see it through to the next
payment period without a full new deal -- would swiftly drive
the euro back to this year's lows of $1.04. Three of the five
scenarios pointed to parity with the dollar or below.
"The euro could hit $0.90 in the event of a Grexit," the
bank's head of global FX strategy Valentin Marinov said in the
presentation, modelling the potential fall on Britain's exit
from the Exchange Rate Mechanism in 1992.
Yet as Athens moves closer to the edge ,the single currency
at $1.13 on Friday was actually around 7 percent higher than it
was two months ago.
Greece's creditors were seeking 11th-hour concessions from
Athens at scheduled talks on Monday in Brussels aimed at keeping
the country in the euro. The European Commission welcomed new
proposals made by Greece's leftist government over the weekend
as a "good basis for progress".
Christophe Caspar, Chief Investment Officer with asset
manager Russell Investments in London, says that on the one
hand, people still struggle to believe Germany will let Greece
go. On the other, any impact on the euro has been limited by the
absorption of most of Athens' dues by euro zone governments.
"For me Greece is interesting, very interesting, but I have
almost no stake in it," he says.
Another idea that has gained some support among City
analysts is that central banks from other jurisdictions have
begun to buy the euro to weaken their own currencies or rebuild
depleted currency reserves, judging that longer-run economics do
not justify a weaker single currency.
It is always hard to measure what central bank reserve
managers are doing, but data on Friday again made clear that the
euro zone will continue to run a monthly current account surplus
measured in billions of dollars.
Many economists as a result estimate fair value for the euro
at $1.12-$1.15 and the European Central Bank's latest economic
projections assume a rate of $1.12 for the next three years.
Add in the relief, potentially, of the departure of one of
the euro zone's weakest members and the fall to $1.04 looks more
and more like an overshoot.
The "but" in all of this is that whatever Europe's troubles,
sooner or later the Fed will raise interest rates, driving the
dollar higher.
Research by Deutsche Bank has suggested a Fed funds rate of
2.75 percent versus zero euro zone overnight market rates - now
at 0.11 percent - would imply a further 20 cent fall in the
euro.
"Clearly, the burden of EUR/USD weakness now lies on the
Fed," its global head of G10 FX strategy Alan Ruskin said.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Jamie McGeever;
Editing by Toby Chopra)