(Changes day of Dutch bond auction to Tuesday from Monday)

* Germany launches new 10-year bond

* Demand likely to be tepid at low yields

* Bill sales to test appetite for periphery

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 18 Short-term debt auctions from Italy, Spain and France will be closely watched next week to see if borrowing costs keep rising, while the sale of a new German 10-year bond may suffer from the low returns on offer.

Germany had to contend this week with the first technical failure of a two-year auction this year, with bids totalling less than the amount on offer as yields hit a record low, although longer-dated bond sales have already suffered the same fate.

The country will launch a new 10-year bond on Wednesday with a target sale size of 6 billion euros.

"The secondary market is supported by the safe-haven flows but people aren't turning up at the auctions because yields are so low," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"There must be a discernable risk that we have a poorly covered or uncovered auction."

Demand at German auctions in recent months has largely depended on whether financial markets are in "risk-on" or "risk-off" mood on the day of the sale, with auctions of all maturities left technically uncovered when safe-haven assets have been under pressure.

One metric reflecting the lower demand is the "tail", or the difference between the average and lowest yields at a sale.

At a 10-year bond auction in May, the tail was zero cents, by June it was 0.04 cents, by September 0.06 cents and last month 0.10 cents, according to Commerzbank, a clear upward trend reflecting a diminishing quality of bids.

But Germany is not expected to have any problems funding itself.

"Germany can always pay up if they want, but funding pressures are in no way significant enough to persuade them to pay over the odds compared with where the secondary market is," McGuire said.

"In terms of the leeway they have, it's enormous. They can offer paper more cheaply but still at what is actually a very reasonable rate in real terms.

BILLS

The Netherlands will sell up to 3 billion euros of three-year bonds on Tuesday, but otherwise the week will be dominated by sales of shorter-term t-bills.

France will sell 7 billion euros of such paper on Monday, along with the Netherlands, while Spain sells 3- and 6-month bills on Tuesday followed by an auction of Italian bills and zero coupon bonds on Friday.

Borrowing costs, particular for Italy and Spain, have risen sharply in the last couple of weeks as fallout from the euro zone debt crisis has intensified and started to spread more widely beyond the peripheral countries.

Yields at an Italian 1-year bill sale last week hit a 14-year high above 6 percent.

The Spanish bill sale will be the first test of appetite for the country's debt after an auction on Sunday, at which the centre-right People's Party, led by Mariano Rajoy, is expected to sweep to victory with a strong parliamentary majority on Sunday, giving it a solid mandate to deepen painful spending cuts and economic reforms.

"We see a chance there is a clearcut outcome ... if they make remarks about going boldly into the austerity arena, this could be rewarded by the ECB with more secondary market purchases and that could create a more favourable environment for the t-bill sales for Spain," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

At current financing costs, Spain would need a primary surplus of 1.8 percent to keep its ratio of debt to gross domestic product stable in the long term, according to calculations by Reuters Breakingviews. The country is forecast to run a primary deficit of 3.5 percent of GDP next year and poor growth prospects mean it faces a struggle to get close to rubbing that out even years down the road.

Spain will announce details of its sale on Monday and Italy on Tuesday.

The bill sales will be a crucial indicator of demand ahead of longer-term bond auctions the following week with Italy selling BTPs on Nov. 29 and Spain launching a new three-year bond on Dec. 1 in its last scheduled auction of the year. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Susan Fenton)