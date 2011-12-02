* Germany to reopen 2016 paper, with 1.25 percent coupon

* Demand expected to be lacklustre due to low yields

* Bond auction comes only two days before key EU summit

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Dec 2 Low returns on five-year German government bonds could result in lacklustre demand for a reopening of 2016 paper next Wednesday, only days before a make-or-break EU summit meeting investors hope will set out a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Germany's safe-haven status was undermined last week after a "disastrous" sale of its benchmark bonds sparked fears that the crisis was beginning to affect even the euro zone's largest economy. The country has seen a number of disappointing auctions in recent months, with investors put off by low yields.

Only two days before a key EU summit, market participants may be reluctant to mop up the around 5 billion euros of short-dated paper, which offers a 1.25 percent coupon.

"The market should brace itself for another weak print," David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank said.

"There is not really that much incentive to pick up German paper at the time of auction when you can have them anytime, in basically any size you want."

Investors increasingly see an EU summit on Dec. 9 as a last chance to avert a breakdown of the single currency area.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called for a mixture of greater European powers to control national budgets but ruled out issuing common euro zone bonds, warning that Europeans faced a long, hard "marathon" to restore lost credibility. "We have had five auctions now where to varying degrees, obviously most extremely in the 10 year, it hasn't been fully covered. And I don't think that trend is going to change until we get a much sharper rise in yields," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

Five-year German bonds yielded 1.059 percent in the secondary market while 10-year debt offered investors a return of 2.13 percent -- compared to a euro-era low of 1.636 percent hit in September.

"As long as we're still fretting, which we will be all next week about whether the euro zone governments can come together and deliver, we are not going to get (that) sort of rise in yields," Ostwald added.

At a 10-year German bond sale in November, the central bank had to pick up 39 percent of the 6 billion euros of debt Germany had hoped to sell.

It was one of the least successful sales by Europe's powerhouse economy since the launch of the single currency, and came on the back of poor demand for 30-year and two-year paper in October and November respectively.

SOURCE OF HOPE

But the silver lining, said Ostwald, was that bank capital buyers tended to hold bonds of up to five years on their balance sheets. The sale would see demand from those kind of investors as long as it offered a yield above 1 percent, Ostwald said.

"At best, the real cover will be 1, 1.1, it's not going to be fabulous but I don't expect a massive mess like we had with the 10-year," Ostwald added.

A German sale of five-year government bonds drew solid demand on Nov. 2.

Any solution to the euro zone debt crisis which would involve common liability for euro zone bond issuance could take a toll on German debt.

But analysts said Merkel's comments suggested this was still a way off, so that if investors refrained from buying German paper it may be because of low returns rather than worries Germany will eventually have to foot the bill for a resolution to the crisis.

"We have already seen from the Merkel's speech that they don't want to have any euro bond in the short term, and they will move to the euro bond only when there is a fiscal union in place," Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING said.

But he added: "I give a high chance that (this) auction will end up (technically) uncovered."