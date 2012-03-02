* Core issuers dominate supply
* ECB cash, euro zone fears to support
* Austria offers investors yield grab
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, March 2 A glut of cash in the
financial system should guarantee healthy demand at sales of
triple-A rated debt next week as persistent concern over the
euro zone debt crisis boosts safe-haven assets.
Top-rated Germany, Austria and the Netherlands will issue at
least 9 billion euros-worth ($12 billion) of bonds next week.
Inflows amount to 6 billion euro in redemption and coupon
payments on Ireland's only maturing bond this year.
"No matter where you look, be it southern European bond
markets, covered bonds or corporates, no one has problems at the
moment selling new bonds as investors are cash rich and there's
a huge amount of liquidity," said Michael Leister, rate
strategist at DZ Bank.
Half a trillion euros of cheap three-year European Central
Bank loans flooded the European banking system on Wednesday,
adding to a similar amount handed out in December and whetting
market appetite for debt issued by peripheral as well as core
euro zone states.
The resulting demand from domestic banks in Italy and Spain
for their sovereigns' paper saw Italian two-year yields fall
below 2 percent for the first time in 15 months this week, while
Spain has raced ahead to complete 40 percent of its target
issuance for this year already.
German 10-year Bund futures set a new record high,
and cash yields fell, with some of the funds
channelled into safe havens on abiding fears over the health of
the euro zone economy. This trend is likely to ensure the
success of the German, Austrian and Dutch sales, analysts said.
"While the (ECB funds) are clearly providing a strong
liquidity-related boost to sentiment, there are fundamental
concerns that have not been addressed by this operation," said
Richard McGuire, strategist at Rabobank.
"(Those) will resurface going forward and will see us
ultimately looking for a return of risk-off."
The Netherlands sells at least 4 billion euros-worth of new
20-year bonds on Tuesday and some analysts predict strong demand
for the longer-dated paper since it provides a higher return
than its German equivalent.
"It is attractive in terms of the pick-up it affords over
Germany's 2034 Bund, given that Holland is very much a member of
the true core and has similar claims to a safe-haven status as
Germany," Rabobank's McGuire said.
Others said Austria's auction of 10-year paper, also on
Tuesday, offers investors more.
"Given that investors remain keen on jumping on the
spread-tightening bandwagon, Austria might provide an
opportunity given that the pick-up over Germany in 10-years is
still around 100 basis points," said DZ Bank's Leister.
Belgium may issue bonds on Friday. The scheduled sale is an
optional reverse inquiry (ORI) auction, designed to meet
smaller-scale demand from primary dealers for off-the-run, or
non-benchmark, paper.
Commerzbank expects the Belgian debt agency to issue 0.4
billion euros in the 10-year to ultra-long sector, as it did
last month.
"While small, it is worth keeping in mind that the 2012
gross (bond) supply target is 26 billion euros, so only
conducting 10 ORI auctions throughout the year in such a size
would be good for around 15 percent - without much
supply-induced pressure," the bank said.