* Greek election makes Spanish sale more challenging

* Domestic investors seen supporting Spanish auction

* Volatility could help German, French sales

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, June 15 Sunday's cliffhanger Greek election will make for a volatile backdrop to a challenging debt sale by Spain as it struggles with record high borrowing costs.

German and French debt sales in the coming week could benefit from the uncertainty surrounding the election, which could decide whether Greece stays in the euro.

If Greeks vote against parties supporting the terms of the country's international bailout, Greece could come under pressure to leave the euro.

" What will happen on Sunday night, and especially on Monday is going to be critical," Ioannis Sokos, strategist at BNP Paribas said.

An anti-bailout vote or another inconclusive result could put pressure on bonds issued by Spain, whose 10-year yields this week topped 7 percent - a level seen as unsustainable - for the first time in the euro era.

Spain's Treasury plans to sell bonds maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday but did not say how much

"I would expect this (Spanish) auction to be absorbed as the previous ones, not with huge success, but to be absorbed because it will be a small size and at the short-end of the curve."

Spain also sells bills on Tuesday.

It may have to pay more to get the paper away given the recent rise in its borrowing costs in the secondary market. Spain - the euro zone's fourth largest economy - has been at the forefront of the debt crisis for months due to its deteriorating fiscal position and struggling banking system. An offer of up to 100 billion euro to shore up the country's banks has done little to soothe concerns that the euro zone fourth largest economy could eventually lose access to commercial markets.

An audit of Spain's banks showing how much extra capital they need should be completed by Monday, two sources told Reuters and this will also influence market sentiment. "They are right at the centre of the market attention, it could hardly be any more challenging for them," Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank said.

"That said I think the supply will still be taken down... It's always worth keeping in mind Spanish banks have an incentive to support these events given that they themselves have high exposure."

GERMANY, FRANCE

With uncertainty over the make-up of a Greek government likely to last for days at least, sales of bonds issued by France and also Germany in the coming week should go well.

Analysts expected decent demand at a 5 billion euro sale of two-year German bonds even though that maturity is offering next to no value in secondary market.

Some have begun questioning the value of German bonds at current low yield levels and given the high price it will pay whatever the outcome of the crisis. Germany's export-led economy has benefited from the euro but is likely to bear the lion's share of any rescue costs.

However, with investors more concerned to preserve their capital than with the return on it, Germany easily sold 10-year paper this week. A sale in May of two-year bonds bearing zero interest saw strong demand.

"Some flight to quality elements will prevail and we will see no problems," Sokos said, referring to the German sale.

Recent concerns over Germany's creditworthiness, given the bills it may face, could at the margin help France's bond sale, since the debt offers a yield pick-up over Bunds and is perceived to be relatively safe, Leister added.

France will sell between 7 billion and 8.5 billion euros in medium-term debt on Thursday, as well as inflation-linked bonds, its debt management agency said on Friday..

The premium investors require to hold 10-year French bonds over their German counterparts has narrowed 26 basis points since around mid-May to 119 bps.