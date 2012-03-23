* Italy seen selling 6.5 bln euro medium- to long-term bonds
* Domestic buyers to remain dominant; foreigners wary of
labour reforms
* Recent rise in yields seen drawing cash-rich banks
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 23 Italy is likely to draw decent
demand for its bonds when it seeks to raise up to 7.5 billion
euros next week, supported by cash-rich domestic banks looking
to book higher returns after a recent sell-off in debt issued by
lower-rated euro governments.
Italian and Spanish bonds came under pressure this week as
weak economic data compounded concerns that fiscal slippage
could reignite euro zone debt fears, prompting investors to cash
in handsome profits after a strong rally this year.
Concerns over potential political turmoil in Rome as the
government of Prime Mario Monti faced off with restive unions
over labour reforms also helped push Italian 10-year government
bond yields back above 5 percent.
But with Rome the sole issuer in the euro zone primary
market and flush from bumper demand for an inflation-protected
bond targeted at Italian households, unease over the reforms was
unlikely to torpedo the auction.
"It depends on how you read it but we think it won't
materially affect the auction. You can argue sentiment has
weakened somewhat but at the same time, the levels have become
more attractive again," said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister.
"Overall the Italian auctions should go fairly well."
Italy is expected to sell five-, eight- and 10-year
conventional bonds on Thursday, according to market strategists.
The Treasury will announce details of the auctions on Monday.
It said on Friday it would sell up to 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) of inflation-linked bonds as well as 3 billion euros of
zero coupon CTZ debt on Monday. Some strategists had expected
the inflation-linked debt auction to be cancelled after this
week's sale to Italian households which drew orders nearly five
times the 1.5 billion initially anticipated by analysts.
Demand for Italian bonds has been sturdy so far this year
after the European Central Bank's one trillion euro injection of
cheap long-term funds into the financial system since December,
which drove down Rome's borrowing costs from unsustainable
levels.
But Monti's ability to push through reforms to help the
economy grow will be put to the test when parliament looks at
the labour reform bill, which could make for a tougher auction.
"The auctions should go through but the last auctions were
very good ... If the current market mood continues they may not
be as stellar as we have seen," said BNP Paribas strategist
Matteo Regesta.
The boost from the ECB's cheap loans has also been
concentrated in shorter maturities and demand from the foreign
buyers that Italy needs to finance it over the longer term
remains elusive. This is unlikely to change next week.
"From what we hear there's not too many new buyers out
there, (demand) remains a function of domestic support," Leister
said.