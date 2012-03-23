* Italy seen selling 6.5 bln euro medium- to long-term bonds

* Domestic buyers to remain dominant; foreigners wary of labour reforms

* Recent rise in yields seen drawing cash-rich banks

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, March 23 Italy is likely to draw decent demand for its bonds when it seeks to raise up to 7.5 billion euros next week, supported by cash-rich domestic banks looking to book higher returns after a recent sell-off in debt issued by lower-rated euro governments.

Italian and Spanish bonds came under pressure this week as weak economic data compounded concerns that fiscal slippage could reignite euro zone debt fears, prompting investors to cash in handsome profits after a strong rally this year.

Concerns over potential political turmoil in Rome as the government of Prime Mario Monti faced off with restive unions over labour reforms also helped push Italian 10-year government bond yields back above 5 percent.

But with Rome the sole issuer in the euro zone primary market and flush from bumper demand for an inflation-protected bond targeted at Italian households, unease over the reforms was unlikely to torpedo the auction.

"It depends on how you read it but we think it won't materially affect the auction. You can argue sentiment has weakened somewhat but at the same time, the levels have become more attractive again," said DZ Bank strategist Michael Leister. "Overall the Italian auctions should go fairly well."

Italy is expected to sell five-, eight- and 10-year conventional bonds on Thursday, according to market strategists. The Treasury will announce details of the auctions on Monday.

It said on Friday it would sell up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of inflation-linked bonds as well as 3 billion euros of zero coupon CTZ debt on Monday. Some strategists had expected the inflation-linked debt auction to be cancelled after this week's sale to Italian households which drew orders nearly five times the 1.5 billion initially anticipated by analysts.

Demand for Italian bonds has been sturdy so far this year after the European Central Bank's one trillion euro injection of cheap long-term funds into the financial system since December, which drove down Rome's borrowing costs from unsustainable levels.

But Monti's ability to push through reforms to help the economy grow will be put to the test when parliament looks at the labour reform bill, which could make for a tougher auction.

"The auctions should go through but the last auctions were very good ... If the current market mood continues they may not be as stellar as we have seen," said BNP Paribas strategist Matteo Regesta.

The boost from the ECB's cheap loans has also been concentrated in shorter maturities and demand from the foreign buyers that Italy needs to finance it over the longer term remains elusive. This is unlikely to change next week.

"From what we hear there's not too many new buyers out there, (demand) remains a function of domestic support," Leister said.