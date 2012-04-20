* Italy issues medium- and long-term bonds next Friday
* Sale closely watched for signs of contagion from Spain
* Germany faces tricky task of selling 32-year bonds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 20 Italy's borrowing costs are
under pressure to rise further at a bond sale next Friday
because investors are nursing renewed doubts about whether
highly-indebted euro zone governments can get their finances
under control.
Five days is a long time in the euro zone crisis and the
market mood may swing sharply, but the auction has been singled
out as a central "risk event", watched not only by bond
investors but by most people involved in global financial
markets.
After Italy and Spain sold debt with ease earlier this year,
riding a wave of cheap European Central Bank loans to commercial
banks, the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies are
feeling the heat again.
The main worries revolve around Spain's ability to control
its budget deficit without choking an economy still burdened by
bad debts from a property bubble that burst four years ago. Its
banks could yet require a government bailout.
Such risks stoke the pressure on Italy, whose public debts
are among the heaviest in the world at 1.2 times its annual
economic output.
Spanish 10-year yields are flirting with 6
percent - not unsustainable in itself, but a level that courts
fears of a debt spiral.
"When yields are above 6 percent in Spain, it is dangerous.
There will be a lot of attention on the auction," ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
Details of the auction are yet to be announced. Italy
usually sells medium- and long-term bonds at this time of the
month.
The bearish market may prompt the Treasury to concentrate on
selling shorter-dated debt, on the grounds that investors will
be more nervous about lending over longer periods.
But using such a tactic over any length of time would risk
swelling the amounts of debt repayments coming due again in the
next few years.
With all these worries in mind, investors are likely to seek
cheaper bonds prices at the auction. This could push 10-year
Italian yields up to 5.80-5.85 percent next week
from 5.65 percent on Friday, Monument Securities strategist Marc
Ostwald said.
If the auction results disappoint, the market could soon
test 6 percent again.
"It is not a complete panic at the moment, the auction will
be covered, but I would expect yields will rise. Higher and
higher financing costs is more bad news for Italy than it is for
almost anyone else," said Investec fixed income analyst
Elisabeth Afseth.
THE DOG HOUSE
The increased focus on Spain and the relative credibility of
Prime Minister Mario Monti's economic management skills made it
easier for markets to accept a tiny increase this week in
Italy's 2012 budget deficit target.
But investors remain wary that key labour reforms aimed at
boosting Italy's low economic growth potential could be
significantly altered in parliament. A disappointment on that
front would make it more costly for Italy to sell its debt.
"We're still pretty much at the first hurdle in terms of
structural reforms," Monument's Ostwald said.
"If Monti fails the first hurdle, markets will put Italy
back in the dog house and Italy would become a contagion factor
for Spain rather than vice versa."
Increased risk aversion might bode well for Wednesday's sale
of ultra-long German debt, which is seen as one of the safest
financial instruments in the world. However, 30-year yields
trade within an inch of their record lows of 2.337 percent, and
that may hurt demand.
Although financing poses no worries for euro zone powerhouse
Germany, the country does struggle to find buyers for its debt
from time to time when the returns on offer fall too low. Last
week a 10-year Bund auction attracted less in bids than the
amount on offer.
"The danger of a failed auction is greater for Germany than
in Italy," Investec's Afseth said.