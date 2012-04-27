* Spain faces challenge after downgrade

* Borrowing costs set to rise

* French auctions to go smoothly ahead of elections

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, April 27 Spain will face a challenge selling bonds next week after a surprise two-notch credit rating downgrade pushed yields on its debt up, pointing to higher funding costs for the fiscally-challenged sovereign.

Standard & Poor's cut Spain to triple-B plus - three notches above "junk" - citing expectations government finances will deteriorate even more as the economy contracts and as a result of an ailing banking sector.

Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy and current focus of the debt crisis, will sell 3- and 5-year bonds on Thursday, with market liquidity potentially hampered by European holidays next week.

"The two-notch downgrade came as a surprise with the negative outlook maintained and not a very encouraging statement," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

"And the fire power of the domestic banks is not really being applied to the extent it was in the first quarter when it was the key support for these bonds, so taken together, that makes for a very challenging environment."

Madrid raced ahead with debt issuance in the first quarter of the year, often selling more than the amount targeted -spurred on by domestic banks using their three-year European Central Bank funds to snap up shorter-dated bonds.

But auctions have proved more subdued affairs in recent weeks since the government spooked markets by raising the budget deficit target for this year, while the capacity of the domestic banks to absorb new issuance has waned.

Spanish 10-year bond yields tested 6 percent in early trading on Friday morning and yields were up around 15 basis points across the curve.

"It remains to be seen whether or not the dust settles a bit and we stabilise with Spain on the block," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.

"Overall, it's worse for Spain for sure, but it's not necessarily the case that from here until the auction that Spanish bonds will only get beaten up."

The average yield at a February sale of Spain's January 2017 bond, which is also being offered next week, was 3.565 percent. The bond was bid with a yield of 4.924 percent in the secondary market on Friday, meaning borrowing costs are set to rise.

"At the end of the day they'll find the buyers...but the interesting thing will be at what price," said DZ's Leister.

Sixteen billion euros of Spanish redemption and coupon payments on Monday should help support the auction however, while Italy also returns 12.5 billion euros to investors.

Spain has completed almost half of its planned 2012 funding, compared with just over 40 percent at this stage last year, according to Reuters data but evaporating investor confidence has seen a marked shift into sorter-term debt, threatening future refinancing risk.

The average maturity of debt issued by Spain so far this year is 5.17 years, almost half the 9.86 years in the same period of 2011, Reuters data shows.

France will also sell up to 7.5 billion euros of bonds next week and the sale is expected to go smoothly ahead of elections where French President Nicolas Sarkozy is on course to become the first president to lose a bid for re-election in more than 30 years.

"They seem to have chosen bonds that are on the safe-side ahead of the election," said Commerzbank's Schnautz.

"The last auctions have been more or less non-events so we are unlikely to get any major surprises."