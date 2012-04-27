* Spain faces challenge after downgrade
* Borrowing costs set to rise
* French auctions to go smoothly ahead of elections
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, April 27 Spain will face a challenge
selling bonds next week after a surprise two-notch credit rating
downgrade pushed yields on its debt up, pointing to higher
funding costs for the fiscally-challenged sovereign.
Standard & Poor's cut Spain to triple-B plus - three notches
above "junk" - citing expectations government finances will
deteriorate even more as the economy contracts and as a result
of an ailing banking sector.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy and current
focus of the debt crisis, will sell 3- and 5-year bonds on
Thursday, with market liquidity potentially hampered by European
holidays next week.
"The two-notch downgrade came as a surprise with the
negative outlook maintained and not a very encouraging
statement," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.
"And the fire power of the domestic banks is not really
being applied to the extent it was in the first quarter when it
was the key support for these bonds, so taken together, that
makes for a very challenging environment."
Madrid raced ahead with debt issuance in the first quarter
of the year, often selling more than the amount targeted
-spurred on by domestic banks using their three-year European
Central Bank funds to snap up shorter-dated bonds.
But auctions have proved more subdued affairs in recent
weeks since the government spooked markets by raising the budget
deficit target for this year, while the capacity of the domestic
banks to absorb new issuance has waned.
Spanish 10-year bond yields tested 6 percent
in early trading on Friday morning and yields were up around 15
basis points across the curve.
"It remains to be seen whether or not the dust settles a bit
and we stabilise with Spain on the block," said Commerzbank rate
strategist David Schnautz.
"Overall, it's worse for Spain for sure, but it's not
necessarily the case that from here until the auction that
Spanish bonds will only get beaten up."
The average yield at a February sale of Spain's January 2017
bond, which is also being offered next week,
was 3.565 percent. The bond was bid with a yield of 4.924
percent in the secondary market on Friday, meaning borrowing
costs are set to rise.
"At the end of the day they'll find the buyers...but the
interesting thing will be at what price," said DZ's Leister.
Sixteen billion euros of Spanish redemption and coupon
payments on Monday should help support the auction however,
while Italy also returns 12.5 billion euros to investors.
Spain has completed almost half of its planned 2012 funding,
compared with just over 40 percent at this stage last year,
according to Reuters data but evaporating investor confidence
has seen a marked shift into sorter-term debt, threatening
future refinancing risk.
The average maturity of debt issued by Spain so far this
year is 5.17 years, almost half the 9.86 years in the same
period of 2011, Reuters data shows.
France will also sell up to 7.5 billion euros of bonds next
week and the sale is expected to go smoothly ahead of elections
where French President Nicolas Sarkozy is on course to become
the first president to lose a bid for re-election in more than
30 years.
"They seem to have chosen bonds that are on the safe-side
ahead of the election," said Commerzbank's Schnautz.
"The last auctions have been more or less non-events so we
are unlikely to get any major surprises."