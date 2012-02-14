LONDON Feb 14 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar while German bund futures fell on Tuesday after German ZEW surprised on the upside and bolstered expectations that Europe's largest economy was holding up despite the debt crisis.

The euro rose to $1.3205 from around $1.3185 before the survey was released. The euro also climbed to a session high against the pound of 83.83 pence.

German Bund futures sank to a session low of 138.14, down 9 ticks on the day having stood flat ahead of the release.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index turned flat at 1,071.22 points after the German ZEW survey, having traded in the red ahead of the survey release.