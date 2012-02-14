LONDON Feb 14 The euro rose to a session
high against the dollar while German bund futures fell on
Tuesday after German ZEW surprised on the upside and bolstered
expectations that Europe's largest economy was holding up
despite the debt crisis.
The euro rose to $1.3205 from around $1.3185 before
the survey was released. The euro also climbed to a
session high against the pound of 83.83 pence.
German Bund futures sank to a session low of
138.14, down 9 ticks on the day having stood flat ahead of the
release.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index turned flat at 1,071.22
points after the German ZEW survey, having traded in the red
ahead of the survey release.