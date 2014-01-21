LONDON Jan 21 The euro briefly fell against the dollar on Tuesday after the closely-watched German ZEW economic sentiment indicator came in below forecasts, potentially signalling some softness in Europe's largest economy.

The single currency fell as low as $1.3525, down from $1.3538, although it later recovered those losses and was last trading down 0.1 percent at $1.3536.

The ZEW economic sentiment indicator for January came in at 61.7, below forecasts of 64. However, the current conditions indicator was 41.2, well above expectations of 34.1.