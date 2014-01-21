UPDATE 9-France's Macron appears set for Elysee in runoff with Le Pen
* Pre-election surveys suggest Macron will easily beat Le Pen
LONDON Jan 21 The euro briefly fell against the dollar on Tuesday after the closely-watched German ZEW economic sentiment indicator came in below forecasts, potentially signalling some softness in Europe's largest economy.
The single currency fell as low as $1.3525, down from $1.3538, although it later recovered those losses and was last trading down 0.1 percent at $1.3536.
The ZEW economic sentiment indicator for January came in at 61.7, below forecasts of 64. However, the current conditions indicator was 41.2, well above expectations of 34.1.
* Pre-election surveys suggest Macron will easily beat Le Pen
PARIS, April 23 Voting in the first round of the French presidential election ended at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).